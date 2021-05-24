Lead Wallet (LEAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $229,063.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00054866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.68 or 0.00412818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00183064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.41 or 0.00852259 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io.

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

