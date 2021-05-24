Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 4,979 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 191.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of MRK opened at $79.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.