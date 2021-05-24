Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,562 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Matson by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $62.48 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.72%.

In related news, Director Jenai S. Wall bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.30 per share, with a total value of $50,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,850.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 1,982 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $123,974.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,988. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.