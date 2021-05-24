Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 653 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PZA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $27.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

