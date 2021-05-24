Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 767.1% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 61,051 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,937,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 43,426 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,342,000 after buying an additional 41,658 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $188.39 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $135.16 and a 52 week high of $192.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.21.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

