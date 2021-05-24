Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes $358,000 Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JACK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.19.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $115.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.90. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.83 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

