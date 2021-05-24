Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading 4.1% Higher

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.60 and last traded at $81.58. 5,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,335,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.40.

LMND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a PE ratio of -20.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.60.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 10.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,640,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,053,000 after purchasing an additional 358,344 shares during the last quarter. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,787,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 65.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 443,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

