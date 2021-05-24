Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 58.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,134,000 after purchasing an additional 142,193 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 32.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

LEN opened at $94.59 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average of $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

