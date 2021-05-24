Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 4 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,203.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,311.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,207.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

