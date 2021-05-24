Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 593,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,190. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $602.10 million, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,122 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

