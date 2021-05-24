Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 593,285 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Liberty Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,360,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,417,000 after buying an additional 169,655 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 23.1% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,636 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,112,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,634,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,604,000 after acquiring an additional 513,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $27.38 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

