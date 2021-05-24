Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $313.61 million-$328.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.47 million.

NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.59. 1,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $204.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

