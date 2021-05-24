Linde (NYSE:LIN) Upgraded by Vertical Research to “Buy”

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $330.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.39.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN opened at $298.57 on Monday. Linde has a 52-week low of $190.35 and a 52-week high of $303.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.27 and its 200-day moving average is $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Linde by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after buying an additional 295,298 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.