Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Lithium Americas reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAC shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

LAC traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 50,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,695. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a current ratio of 17.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.