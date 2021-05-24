Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Lithium Americas reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAC shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

LAC traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 50,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,695. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a current ratio of 17.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

