Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

In other news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.91. 20,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,092. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The company’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

