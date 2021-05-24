Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 430.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,780 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,298,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,458,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,921 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $40.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,142,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,294,613 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

