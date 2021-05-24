Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,550 PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 308,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

PJT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $72.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.28. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

