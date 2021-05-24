Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 274.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,895 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $68,228,000 after buying an additional 677,922 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 27,311 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 51,036 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

In related news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $65.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

