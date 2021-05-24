Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCI. JMP Securities upped their price target on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $76.56 on Monday. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $649.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.56.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

