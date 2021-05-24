Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,636 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Medifast worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Medifast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of MED opened at $313.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.47. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $326.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.78.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.