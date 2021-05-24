Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,949 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alcoa by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alcoa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,987,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,104,000 after acquiring an additional 173,499 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,958,000 after acquiring an additional 250,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alcoa by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after acquiring an additional 795,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AA opened at $36.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.15 and a beta of 2.66. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,547 over the last ninety days.

AA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

