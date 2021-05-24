Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after purchasing an additional 785,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $192.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.59. The firm has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.07 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

