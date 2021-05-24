Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $247.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $247.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zelman & Associates reissued a hold rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.55.

NYSE LOW opened at $192.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $119.07 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

