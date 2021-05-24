Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading 5% Higher

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $22.47. 78,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,326,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 569.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 68,856 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 365.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 64,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Chescapmanager LLC raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 131.3% during the first quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 840,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,429,000 after purchasing an additional 477,078 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,792,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

