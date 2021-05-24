Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 5,147 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.37. 39,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,822,033. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.35 and its 200-day moving average is $140.74. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

