Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $17.56 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.6% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $188,218,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,961 shares of company stock worth $62,434,315. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $255.55. 57,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,712,387. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.02 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $300.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

