Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 108.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,912 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,216,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,007,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,000.

EWJ traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.16. The stock had a trading volume of 37,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803,252. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average of $67.79. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $72.28.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

