Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 13,029 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,029 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.43. The stock had a trading volume of 319,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,064,770. The firm has a market cap of $225.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

