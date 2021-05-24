Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 4.81% of Mackinac Financial worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,043 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 12.4% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFNC opened at $21.53 on Monday. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

