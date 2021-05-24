Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT Raised to $193.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $179.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.72% from the company’s current price.

MDGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

MDGL stock opened at $129.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.06. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $97.00 and a twelve month high of $142.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.24.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,183,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,993,000 after buying an additional 286,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after buying an additional 211,311 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $16,619,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $9,654,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

