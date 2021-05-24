MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAG. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $20.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.88 and a beta of 1.06. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,983,000 after buying an additional 669,274 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after buying an additional 478,790 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after buying an additional 178,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

