Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615,813 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 4.9% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $506,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.72.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $48.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

