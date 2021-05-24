Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-$96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.52 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.58. 57,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,052. Magnite has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.31 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGNI. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.56.

In other news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $2,027,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 597,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,206,798.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,389,890.07. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 312,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,725,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 524,392 shares of company stock worth $18,059,558. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.