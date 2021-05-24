MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,833 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 579.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $44.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.11%. Research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

