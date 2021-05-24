MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA opened at $55.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.