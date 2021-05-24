MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,919 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $281.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.82 and a 200-day moving average of $284.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 232.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.57.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

