MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $627,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.90.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $580.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $675.81 and its 200-day moving average is $677.70. The stock has a market cap of $559.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.88, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

