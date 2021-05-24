MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.02 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

