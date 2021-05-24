MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 253 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after acquiring an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 1.5% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $6,369,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,793,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $298.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.30. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $190.35 and a twelve month high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.39.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.