MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,480,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,739,000 after acquiring an additional 310,167 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,221,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $19.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

