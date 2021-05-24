Malaga Cove Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after buying an additional 822,466 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 46,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $63.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

