Malaga Cove Capital LLC Grows Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after buying an additional 5,186,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,610,000 after buying an additional 330,817 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after buying an additional 1,543,316 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 134.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 967,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 129.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 952,995 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $44.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.04. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLY. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,317,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,700 shares of company stock worth $11,850,185 in the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

