Malaga Cove Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.98.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO stock opened at $184.36 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.86 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.