Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 115 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.9% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

NYSE:TSM opened at $112.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.