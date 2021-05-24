Mannatech, Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

Mannatech has raised its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MTEX stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $20.00. 714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $39.19 million during the quarter.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

