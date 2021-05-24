ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

MAN stock opened at $120.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.27 and a 1 year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

