MANTRA DAO (OM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $28.22 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $53.15 million and $28.22 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 117.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00064228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.01 or 0.00947155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 94.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,631.37 or 0.09688334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00084302 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 294,592,816 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.