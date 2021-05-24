Mariner LLC Acquires 18,946 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $108,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 54.0% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 20.9% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 19.2% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 32,023.4% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.77 on Monday, hitting $317.54. The stock had a trading volume of 89,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $341.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.19.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.70.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

