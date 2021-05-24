Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $56,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,729,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,670,000. Graypoint LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 716,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after buying an additional 453,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $149.75. 25,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,063. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.38 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.15 and a 200-day moving average of $134.37.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

