Mariner LLC Buys 26,525 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,525 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $50,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.29. 25,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,877. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $261.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $181.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

